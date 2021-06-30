Indian Air Force Station Attack Case Handed Over To National Investigation Agency

SRINAGAR, — The investigation into the June 28 attack in Jammu Air Force station in northern India has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency by the Indian Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The investigators were probing the possibility of drones having been launched from nearby locations in Jammu. Investigations revealed that the drones used to carry out the hit dropped the explosives and were moved out from the area by their handlers.

Earlier, several agencies, including the National Security Guards, National Investigation Agency, along with the local police and Air Force authorities, were looking into the terror attack in the country, which has not caused any significant damage to the equipment or personnel but had the potential of causing heavy damage to the infrastructure there.

The explosives used in the blast are likely TNT rather than RDX. A team of the Anti-Terror Unit of Delhi Police’s Special Cell is also going to Jammu to look into the blast.

A day after drone activities were thwarted at Jammu’s Ratnuchak-Kaluchak Military Station, more suspected drone activity was noticed in the area. Over the last two days, drone activity has been reported four times in Jammu, out of which two caused minor damage.

Two drones spotted over the Ratnuchak-Kaluchak Military area were driven away by alert troops, said Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand, Public Relation Officer, Ministry of Defense.

“Immediately, a high alert was sounded, and Quick Reaction Teams engaged them with firing,” said Anand.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force is taking measures to ensure that such an incident is not repeated at other places and a high alert has been sounded at all stations.

Two low-intensity explosions were reported early in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. One of the blasts caused minor damage to the roof of a building, while the other exploded in an open space.

India has expressed concern at the United Nations over the misuse of information and communication technology for terrorist propaganda.

“Being a low-cost option and easily available, utilization of these aerial/sub-surface platforms for sinister purposes by terrorist groups such as intelligence collection, weapon/explosives delivery, and targeted attacks have become an imminent danger and challenge for security agencies worldwide,” said V.S.K. Kaumudi, Special Secretary (Internal Security), Ministry of Home Affairs.

“The possibility of the use of weaponized drones for terrorist purposes against strategic and commercial assets calls for serious attention by the member states.”

He said that how the internet and social media platforms have become indispensable resources for global terrorist groups for spreading terrorist propaganda and conspiracy theories aimed at spreading hatred among societies and communities and officer radicalization opportunities.

“Covid-19 and the subsequent isolation has further accentuated the impact of the internet on people, making them vulnerable to radicalization and recruitment by terrorist groups,” said Kaumudi.

“Spreading terrorist propaganda through the use of ‘indulging video games’ is another strategy that terrorist groups deployed during the pandemic.”

The Secretary also suggested a multipronged approach to tackle the global threats emanating out of misuse of new technologies, mainly aiming towards terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism.

(With Inputs from ANI)

(Edited by Amrita Das and Saptak Datta. Map by Urvashi Makwana)