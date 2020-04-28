In Sierra Leone, traditional music lovers lost one of the country’s greatest cultural singers, Abou Whyte

Whyte hailed from the Fourah Bay and Foulah Town communities and up to his death was resident in the State of New Jersey.
Abou Whyte was not only a musician but a painter, sculptor and soccer player; the latter came to light in the early 60s when he joined the Bolton Wanderers FC of Freetown as a goalkeeper.
He joined the musical band ‘Merry-Go Jazz’ as a song writer, composer, and percussionist, He also joined ‘Okes-Muyei’ and then ‘Muyei Power,’
One of his popular songs was ‘Good Morning Sierra Leone Good Afternoon Freetown’ which is still a melodious and refreshing song to reckon with.
He is survived by his wife, Salamatu Boye Whyte, six children and several grandchildren and was buried at the Oaklawn Memorial Park Cemetery.