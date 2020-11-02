In Photos: Everyone’s Out of the Pools in Oman’s Mountains

BAT, Oman—The striking turquoise and blue waters of natural pools in the Omani mountains are much more visible these days. That’s thanks to an absence of tourists, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The pools, formed by the rock formations in the area, are found outside the mountain village of Bat in the northern Omani governorate of Al Batinah.

These images, obtained by Zenger News, show the pool formations, considered one of the region’s most attractive destinations, without the large number of tourists that typically visit.

The pools are popular for both wellness and aesthetic reasons.

They are believed to offer health-giving properties, as well as warm temperatures and a distinct blue color from the spring waters that bubble up from below ground.

Omani adventurer and traveler Riyadh Al-Hinai, who took these photographs, said the pools have a faint smell of sulphur, while bird songs and other sounds of nature surround them. The pools can be reached by four-wheel drive vehicles, without the need for a rigorous hike, Al-Hinai said.

“Who would ever think these dry, rocky mountains would hide a serene oasis like this?” he wrote in a post accompanying the pictures.