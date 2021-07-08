Hard Road To Recovery For Democratic Republic Of Congo’s Volcanic Eruption Victims

GOMA, Democratic Republic of the Congo — For more than a month now, since Mount Nyiragongo in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo erupted on May 22, Esther Kanyere Bwami, 30, and her three children have lived in Goma’s streets town at the foot of the mountain.

“As you can see, I am in bad shape,” she told Zenger News.

“I am married, but my husband had a seizure on the day of the eruption and since then has been unable to support our family. So, I am caring for him and our children all alone.”

She used to stay in Bushara village near Goma but escaped towards Sake, a Goma suburb, as red-hot lava flowed from Nyiragongo and overran their home, reducing everything in its path to ashes.

“We fled with the clothes we had on our backs that day. Initially, we took refuge in a local schoolyard, but we had to spend our nights on the bare ground, without blankets. Those who had some little money bought tarpaulins to cover themselves. My children [aged 7, 5, and 3] have not gone back to school since our return to Goma more than a month ago. We do not have shelter, clothes, or food. It’s harrowing.”

The eruption killed at least 32 people and displaced more than 232,000.

Survivors are still filled with sadness because of the properties they lost and because they still live the nightmare of the incident more than a month later, spending their nights under the open skies, going without food or a bath for days.

Patricia Katungu Siviri, a widow, is one of the many people whose homes were destroyed by the lava, forcing her and her eight children to fend for themselves in the streets of Goma.

“The lava consumed our house, and we had to abandon it,” she told Zenger News.