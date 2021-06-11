Gold Nose Rings To Biryani: Freebies Encourage Indians To Get Vaccinated

NEW DELHI — Aparna Sen, a 48-year-old homemaker, came back from a Covid-19 vaccination site in Rajkot, a city in India’s western state of Gujarat, with localized pain in the vaccination site as well as a gold nose ring and a hand blender.

“There was some hesitancy initially regarding the vaccines as some messages were being circulated on WhatsApp that you will get a fever or might die two years after taking jabs,” Sen told Zenger News.

She says she knew those weren’t true but wasn’t “sure what to do”. But when the second wave started approaching, she said she knew they had to get the vaccines.

One day an advertisement in a newspaper caught her attention. The ad claimed all those getting vaccinated at the site she visited would get a gold nose ring or a hand blender.

“The gifts motivated us in the sense that apart from a free vaccine, we will also be getting something else. My husband and I got it done the next day, and we received a nose ring and a hand blender. It was good to see someone doing this much.”

India started its inoculation drive in January. Despite complaints of vaccine shortage and unavailability of vaccine slots, there have been cases of vaccine wastage. And, one of the reasons for wastage is vaccine hesitancy, mostly in India’s rural and tribal communities.

As the second wave of coronavirus started wreaking havoc, with a total of 6.6 million cases being recorded in April and 9.03 million cases in May, the importance of vaccines was soon realized.

The pressure mounted on the central and state governments to ramp up the vaccination drive. The authorities soon started having discussions with influential people in their communities to suggest ways to bust the myths around vaccines.

At this time, Arvind Pathak, chairman of the Suvarnkar Ekata Samiti, came up with the idea of distributing gifts to people to motivate them to get vaccinated.

“I told authorities that my camp would be innovative as I will distribute gold nose rings to women and hand blenders to men if they get vaccinated,” Pathak told Zenger News.