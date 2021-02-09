Global Photomarathon Invites Artists To Capture Chaos

An online photo contest asks artists to document one reality we all share: chaos.

“Have things felt chaotic lately? I am pretty confident they did for you, as much as they did for me. I also believe now is our chance to look at the chaos around us differently than before,” writes Inbal Arieli, an ISRAEL21c columnist, entrepreneur and author of Chutzpah: Why Israel is a Hub of Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Arieli’s Chutzpah Center has partnered with social-outreach nonprofit PHOTO IS:RAEL in sponsoring an international photomarathon on the theme of chaos.

“We invite you to embrace the chaos of our times and think of it as an engine for innovative, independent creation, a path to the re-examination of our basic assumptions and an avenue for creating work which embodies flexibility, inventiveness, ingenuity, and personal and professional development,” says Arieli.

Registration will be accepted here through February 15 (Israel Standard Time). The entrance fee is $15.

The marathon will launch online on February 16 at 5 p.m. Israel time (10 a.m. ET). Over the course of 24 hours, entrants will receive six secret photography challenges, to complete one at a time.

After each photo is uploaded, the next challenge will appear. All six challenges must be completed within 24 hours using a professional camera, a mobile phone or any other photographic device.

The works of 20 winners, chosen by a panel of photography experts, will be featured in a global traveling exhibition. Additional prizes will be awarded to the top three photographers.

