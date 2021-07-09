Global Corporate Tax Overhaul Favors Australia

SYDNEY — Australian Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will front an international meeting on a global corporate tax overhaul after carving out favorable conditions for Australian miners and banks.

Reserve Bank Governor Phillip Lowe will join the treasurer to represent Australia virtually on the night of July 9 at the Group of 20 (G20) session in Venice, which aims to lock in a bigger corporate tax haul for governments.

The meeting will be the first hybrid virtual and face-to-face gathering of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors since the onset of the pandemic.

It will also be secretary-general Mathias Cormann’s first address to the G20 as head of the intergovernmental body Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

The meeting is expected to endorse a two-pillar approach to international tax reform wrangled by 130 countries over the past two years, with conditions that favor Australia.

The “fairer and more stable global tax system” will suit Australia’s resource-rich economy, with a carve-out for oil, gas, and minerals.

The treasurer will welcome the exclusion of “extractives and regulated financial services” from so-called pillar one.

The new approach will change the way income and taxing rights work across the global economy.

The pillar one stage seeks greater taxing rights in the jurisdiction where the consumer, rather than the producer, is located.

The carve-out means Australia retains the taxing rights over profits from Australia’s commodities exports, which under pillar one could have been reallocated from Australia to market jurisdictions such as China — Australia’s biggest customer.