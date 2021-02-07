Furry sea otter gets the winter taste

CHICAGO, USA – A new video of otters playing and jumping around in the piles of snow, some even tasting the winter treat was released by the Shedd Aquarium, Chicago.

Luna, a sea otter, featuring in the video amazes the audience. It was rescued back in 2014 by the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California. Then it was brought to the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago as a baby.

Otters, members of the weasel family, are found on every continent, except Australia and Antarctica. Most of them are small, with short ears and noses, elongated bodies, long tails, and soft, dense fur. Such pretty creatures are seen enjoying a nibble of fresh snow after a blizzard in Chicago.

The video was filmed at the indoor public aquarium Shedd Aquarium, Chicago, Illinois, in the United States. Later, the footage was shared on the park’s YouTube channel on Jan 28.