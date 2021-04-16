Former Australian Reality Star Accused Of Extorting Client

BRISBANE, Australia — Former reality TV star and Penthouse cover girl Suzi Taylor was urged to wear something tight and black with high heels for a late-night hook-up with a stranger at an inner-city Brisbane apartment.

The night would allegedly end with a man tied up and held against his will, with the former Block contestant and co-accused Ali Ebrahimi charged with extortion, deprivation of liberty, and assault.

The duo has pleaded not guilty before a jury trial in the Brisbane District Court set down for four days.

The 50-year-old, whose real name is Suellen Jan Taylor, was posing as an escort called Katie when she agreed to meet with David John Butler through the raunchy website Scarlet Blue in the early hours of Oct. 30, 2019.

Taylor faces multiple charges of fraud, extortion, and assault. The Queensland Police arrested her one month after a warrant was issued against her.

As per the records, they agreed to a sum of AUD 250 ($193.54) for half an hour of Katie’s time, and the hospitality worker texted Katie directly, urging her to dress sexy.

“Babe, can you wear something tight and black with stockings and high heels x,” Butler wrote in messages shown in court on April 15. “I’m calling an Uber now. Babe xx.”

Butler told the court he did not know who Katie was — he only saw pictures of her body, not her face, on the website. He arrived at the New Farm apartment with a bottle of champagne and red wine, and the pair relaxed over drinks.

“It was obvious Taylor had been drinking long before he arrived,” Butler said. “She was intoxicated. She was dancing around — sloppy behavior. Not walking properly and slurred speech.”

The date turned sour when she invited Butler to her bedroom while constantly being in touch with Ali. “She was very forceful,” Butler said. “She kept telling me to come to the bedroom, come to the bedroom.”

“If you want this to continue and go any further,” Taylor said. “You have to give me some money.”

Even though Butler had the AUD 250 they agreed in his wallet, he refused to pay, and an angry Taylor called out, “Ali, he’s got no money.”

Ali allegedly stormed into the bedroom, grabbed Butler by the throat, and a physical altercation ensued in the room between the three.

Taylor and Ali allegedly demanded money, attacking Butler when he to refused to pay.

“I tried to get away. Ali grabbed me by the throat and dragged me to the kitchen,” Butler said. “When I started resisting, he starting punching and kicking me. He grabbed a cord and started to tie me up.”

Butler was tied up for several hours in the room. Ali and Taylor forced him to shell out AUD 950 ($735.6).

The case was recently delayed as Taylor’s lawyer was hospitalized.

Taylor was a former contestant in the Australian Reality TV series called the Block. In her last Instagram post, after she was accused of extortion, she spoke about her life experiences and how it is important to choose the right people.

As per data, around 7.5 percent of all convicted criminals in Australia were imprisoned for extortion and robbery-related crimes.

The case before Judge Suzanne Sheridan continues.

(Edited by Vaibhav Vishwanath Pawar and Praveen Pramod Tewari)