Forced Conversions Of Girls To Islam Continue Unabated In Pakistan

LAHORE, Pakistan — For the first time in nearly three years, Shrimati Devi felt the warmth of her daughter’s embrace.

On May 1, her 14-year-old Nena Meghwar came rushing into their Aliabad colony home in Hyderabad city, Pakistan’s Sindh province.

Nena was trembling with fear, heavily injured, and begged her mother to hide her from her captives who might find her.

Devi was overwhelmed to see the daughter she had reluctantly presumed dead.

“I had lost all hopes of finding her,” Devi told Zenger News on May 18. She had just returned from the Sindh High Court’s circuit bench in Hyderabad after recording her statement.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw her after all these years. I can’t describe my emotions. She held on to me tightly and didn’t let go. She was bleeding, and I could tell she had broken bones. They had been drugging her [in captivity].”

Nena and her parents, Devi and Budho Meghwar, lodged a First Information Report (FIR) on Sept. 24, 2018, at the local Bhitai Nagar police station against one Roshan Ali Chang for abduction.

Nena was abducted on Sept. 23, 2018, from a nearby house where she and her mother Devi had been working as domestic help.

She was immediately after forcibly converted to Islam and married to Chang.

Nena’s family says the local police weren’t helpful. The family members launched a protest after the abduction, demonstrating in front of the police station.

“They registered her coerced words that she had gone [to Chang] on her own. No one was listening to us,” Devi’s brother Veeru told Zenger News.

Nena, the family says, was forced into giving a statement in court that she had converted to Islam and got married out of her free will.

Nena’s birth certificate, a copy of which is available with Zenger News, shows her date of birth as July 5, 2006, establishing her as a 12-year-old at the time of her conversion from Hinduism to Islam and marriage to her abductor.

Her counsel says after the child marriage, the 12-year-old was forced into prostitution. The case filed in court reveals that Chang sold her to a stranger, who sold her to others.

“Nena even gave birth to a daughter (in 2019), whom she was forced to leave behind when she fled,” said Veeru. Nena’s counsel said that the teenager had had at least three abortions.

Nena’s case is being fought by High Court Advocate Bhagwan Das Bheel, who says Nena is under continuous threat from Chang.

“We’ve requested the court to ensure that no harm is caused to her by the respondents or the police,” Bheel told Zenger News.

The case filed by Bheel on May 18 also holds Hyderabad’s Senior Superintendent of Police, the Station House Officer of the local police station, and the state as respondents in addition to Chang.

The filed application says instead of taking cognizance against Chang, the police supported him, resulting in great apprehension that he might cause damage to Nena and her family.

“The act, attitude, and behavior [of the police] are illegal, void, improper and without jurisdiction and totally against the law, justice, and equity, and in clear violation of the Constitution,” the application states.

The local police declined repeated requests for comment.