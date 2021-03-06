Fire Rages For More Than 10 Days In UNESCO Biosphere Reserve 

“My eyes have been burning for the past three days due to smoke from the Similipal Biosphere Reserve fire that started around Feb. 24,” Sudhanshu Khandapatra, 31, of a village in the Mayurbhanj district of eastern Indian state Odisha, told Zenger News.

His village, Jayantipatta Samil Jamudiha, at the foothills of Thakurmunda mountain ranges is less than 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from the forest fire site.

He is clueless about how he will save his two small children. “They have been crying constantly due to the discomfort,” Khandpatra, who ekes out his living by making paper plates along with his wife, said.

UNESCO added the Similipal National Park to its list of biosphere reserves in 2009. It constitutes a tiger reserve, an elephant reserve, and a wildlife sanctuary. It is home to 50 percent of the tigers of the state of Odisha. It has 21 amphibian species, 62 reptile species, 362 bird species, and 55 mammal species. Besides, it has 1,076 flowering plant species.

“I have never seen a fire of this scale in the Thakurmunda mountain ranges,” Khandpatra said.

The Odisha government released a statement saying the fire had been brought under control on March 4. “It is being misreported that it is a fire of large scale but in reality, small fire points are reported here and there that we douse every day,” J.D. Pati, deputy director of Similipal Tiger Reserve, told Zenger News.

Pati says 1,000 staff had been pressed into service to douse the fire, with 250 fire blowers machines and 40 vehicles.