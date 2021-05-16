Fear Of Covid Jabs: India’s Tribals Block Road To Village, Flee To Nearby Jungles

BEELBARA KHURD, India — 52-year-old Kanhaiya Lal Sahariya does not want to get a Covid-19 vaccination.

“People die after taking the Covid-19 vaccine as it’s poisonous,” Kanhaiya Lal told Zenger News as he sat on a bench in his Beelbara Khurd village in the Shivpuri district of India’s central state of Madhya Pradesh. “I am not going to take it.”

“I don’t have any disease. Why would I take it? Anganwadi (rural health care) workers came here for vaccinations, but nobody turned up.”

He said that if someone forces him to take a vaccine, he will hit that person.

No one in his village has taken a jab so far as they believe vaccines are killing people, not the disease. The fear is stemming from misinformation linked with some unfortunate deaths after vaccination.

“An 85-year-old woman died in Bamra [a nearby village],” 70-year-old Ram Bharosi Sahariya from the same village told Zenger News. “If not vaccinated, she would not have died.”

“People among us die for no reason. Why would we take vaccines to die?”

Beelbara Khurd is predominantly a Sahariya village, with 400-odd inhabitants.

Sahariyas are particularly vulnerable tribal groups, a government-designated category for communities that require special attention. There are 74 more particularly vulnerable tribal groups spread across 18 states and Union Territories in the country. They were earlier called primitive tribal groups.

The Sahariya tribe lives in acute poverty. Premature pregnancies, malnutrition, and stunting are prevalent. “The Saharia tribe probably suffers the highest known tuberculosis prevalence as a subpopulation globally,” according to The Lancet study published in December 2019.

The study notes that “the structural and unique cultural barriers faced by tribal populations, especially Saharias, make it a huge challenge for India’s program to bring down the tuberculosis prevalence”.

Members of the community are primarily agricultural laborers. But, many livelihoods depend on seasonal migration. They go to places like Agra, Gwalior, and Jaipur to harvest wheat and potatoes.

This migration and reverse migration have brought Covid-19 to the village, but no one is “Covid positive” yet because of a lack of testing. The nearest testing center is at least 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) away.

Some from the village have started working for nearby crematoriums, raising the risk of a quicker spread of Covid in the community.

“We are working here for food,” Meena Bai, a Sahariya woman from a nearby village in her late 40s working for a crematorium at Shivpuri, told Zenger News.

“We don’t have any other option. Everything is shut. Where will we go if we don’t work here?” Meena earns a mere INR 150 ($2) per day for collecting wood for funerals. Her face was covered with the hem of her saree.