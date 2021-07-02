Fauci ‘Quite Concerned’ Over Delta Covid Variant In US

WASHINGTON — Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical adviser, said on June 30 that the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is the greatest threat to the United States’ attempt to eradicate Covid-19.

The head of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said he is “quite concerned” about the Delta variant in the US. He said that the delta variant could spread much more efficiently and cause more severe disease.

“The Delta variant has the capability of spreading much more efficiently from person to person,” said Fauci. “It also can cause more severe disease. So, two things about it are troublesome.”

He said that Covid-19 vaccines have shown to be very effective against the strain and urged those who have yet to be vaccinated to do so.

“We are asking people, almost pleading with people, if you are not vaccinated, please get vaccinated,” he said.