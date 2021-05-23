Facebook Received 40,300 User Data Requests From India In Second Half Of 2020

CHENNAI, India — Social networking company Facebook on May 19 said it restricted access to 878 posts or accounts in India for the second half of the year from July-December 2020, in response to directions from the country’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, known as MeitY.

The Indian government made 40,300 requests to Facebook for user data during the July-December 2020 period, a 13 percent increase from 35,600 requests in the January-June 2020 period, the firm said in its latest transparency report.

India is Facebook’s largest market, with an estimated 410 million users, as per the Indian government. Its subsidiaries Instagram and WhatsApp, have 210 million and 530 million users, respectively.

India’s total number of requests for data was second globally after the United States, which made 61,262 requests for the same period. Of the total requests in India, 37,865 were legal process requests, and 2,435 were emergency disclosure requests, the report notes.

“We restricted access in India to 878 items in response to directions from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for violating Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 , including content against the security of the state and public order. Of these, 10 were restricted temporarily,” the company said in the report.

“Section 69A allows the central government to carry out blocking and the procedure for this is laid down in the blocking rules under which any request made by the government is sent to an examining committee, which then issues the blocking orders,” Anushka Jain, associate counsel at digital rights advocacy group Internet Freedom Foundation, told Zenger News.

Rule 16 of the Blocking Rules has a clause under which confidentiality is maintained against requests, complaints received, and actions taken by the government. The government is not bound to transparency regarding its blocking requests.

The restrictions in India were across Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram.

The Indian government demanded Information about 62,754 users/accounts in the second half of the year, and Facebook provided data for 52 percent of all the requests. In the U.S., Facebook produced data for 89 percent of requests.