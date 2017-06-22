EXCLUSIVE: REV. BARBER RESPONDS TO APPEAL FOR HIM TO STAY UNTIL OCTOBER

BY CASH MICHAELS OF THE WILMINGTON JOURNAL

After seeing the heartfelt appeal that he stay on until October, Rev. Barber said he respects the sixteen activists who signed it, and is giving their request serious thought. Indeed, Barber said he is praying about it. He continued that while he did announce in May that he would be stepping down this month, he has not put anything in writing yet. He said there are still a few things on his plate he’d like to have completed before leaving, and installing a new executive director for the state conference is at the top of the list.

But Rev. Barber also agreed with the premise of the appeal, that at the time he announced he was “transitioning” to the national Poor People’s Campaign , the multiple US Supreme Court decisions hadn’t happened yet, is valid.. Nor had the situation where the Republican leaders have refused to redraw the legislative voting maps, and the question of when, or if special elections will take place this year, or at all, had not yet been raised.

Rev. Barber said he is praying about when he will leave, and may have an announcement next week in answer to the appeal.