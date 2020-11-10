Endangered Camel Calves Get A Kick Out of First Snow 

DENVER—Two baby Bactrian camels enjoyed their first snow with a game of soccer at a Colorado zoo.

The Denver Zoo shared footage of their play session on social media on Oct. 26. In the video, the 6-month-old calves, named Hagrid and Sprout, can be seen playing with inflatable balls with a blanket of snow on the ground as their caretaker watches.

“While we humans are poorly equipped for this weather, some of our Mongolian species are equipped for the average -30 °F winter temperatures their wild cousins survive in,” the zoo said of the camels, which arrived there in August.

