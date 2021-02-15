El’s Angels: Mayans M.C. Roars Back For Season Three

FX announced that “Mayans M.C.” will be back for a third season after more than a year on hiatus.

Beginning March 15, viewers can expect 10 new episodes that will air back-to-back on FX.

The show, a sequel to “Sons of Anarchy,” takes place a few years later, and is set in a fictional California border town.

When season two ended, Ezekiel “E.Z.” Reyes (J.D. Pardo) had just received a Mayans M.C. (Motorcycle Club) patch over the disapproval of his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas). Still, they worked together to uncover the truth behind their mother’s murder. Meanwhile, their father, Felipe (Edward James Olmos), struggled to accept the choices he and his sons made.

The stories of Johnny “Coco” Cruz (Richard Cabral), Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino) and Leticia Cruz (Emily Tosta) also had their twists and turns in season two.

U.S. Assistant District Attorney Lincoln Potter (Ray McKinnon) threatened to deport Felipe, prompting E.Z. and Angel to step in. Rebel leader Adelita (Carla Baratta) gave birth to Angel’s son while in federal custody. Separately, Miguel Galindo was left reeling over his mother’s apparent suicide, while others quietly suspect foul play.

After a surprise attack on their club, the Mayans seek vengeance on their rivals, the Tijuana M.C. Vatos Malditos. When the smoke clears, they discover the body of a Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club Redwood Original.

Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger and Sulem Calderon are also return to the motorcycle drama.

Kurt Sutter and Elgin James co-created “Mayans M.C.” and, with Michael Dinner, served as its executive producers. F.X. Productions and 20th Television co-produced the third season.

(Edited by Gabriela Olmos and Fern Siegel)

