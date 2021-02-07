Eimei, Giant Panda Becomes the World’s Oldest Dad at the age of 28 

WAKAYAMA, Japan — A Giant panda in Japan’s Adventure World Theme Park created history by becoming the father at the age of 28.

The cub was born in November last year and was the 17th panda cub to be born at the park.

While the father of the panda, Eimei, was 28-year-old when the cub was born, the mother, Rauhin was aged 20.

The authorities of the zoo have been putting up daily updates of the cub on their YouTube channel since its birth and also updating the size and the weight of the cub.