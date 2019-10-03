DOUGLASS ACADEMY CELEBRATES THE CONSTITUTION

SPECIAL TO THE WILMINGTON JOURNAL

Douglass Academy students celebrated Constitution Day with in-class lessons, historical reenactors, and a parade around downtown Wilmington. Students learned about the various aspects of the Constitution, its history, and the freedom it guarantees today.

Nikki Chaney, Headmaster of Douglass Academy, commented, “The Constitution is a remarkable document that enshrines our fundamental liberties. It ensures The United States of America is truly the land of the free. It is important students know and celebrate their rights!”

Douglass Academy is one of four charter schools managed by The Roger Bacon Academy, Inc. founded in 1999 by education pioneer Baker Mitchell. The other schools include Charter Day School in Leland, Columbus Charter School in Whiteville, and South Brunswick Charter School in Southport with a combined enrollment of over 2,200 students in K-8. All four are tuition-free, charter schools that welcome all students, regardless of income, ability, or address. To learn more or enroll online, please visit EnrollRBA.com