Covid-19 Started In Wuhan Lab, Claims Hamburg University

HAMBURG, Germany – A new Covid-19 study conducted by the University of Hamburg has found evidence that the current pandemic started from a laboratory accident at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

The study, which was carried out from Jan 2020 to Dec 2020, was based on an interdisciplinary scientific approach and extensive research using various sources of information, including academic literature, print articles, online media, and personal communication with international colleagues.

“There are numerous direct indications that the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen is of laboratory origin and point to a young researcher at the Wuhan Institute of Virology as being the first person to be infected,” said the University of Hamburg in a press statement.

“In addition, there are indications the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology into the city of Wuhan and beyond. There are also indications that the Chinese authorities conducted an examination of the institute in the first half of October 2019.”

“Safety measures were documented as being insufficient at the Wuhan Institute of Virology prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic,” it said. “In contrast to early coronavirus-based epidemics such as SARS and MERS, the scientific community has yet to identify the interim host that made the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from bats to humans possible.”

Prof. Dr. Roland Wiesendanger, a nano-scientist, and lead researcher of the study, concluded that there are many factors that speak in favor of a laboratory failure at the Wuhan Institute of Virology as being the source of the pandemic.

As per the data provided, even though over a year has passed since the outbreak of the pandemic, no intermediate host was ever identified that could prove a transmission from bats to humans. Moreover, bats were not even offered at the suspected market in Wuhan.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology, however, holds one of the world’s largest bat pathogen collections which come from distant caves in southern Chinese provinces. It is therefore extremely unlikely that bats made their way naturally to Wuhan from a distance of nearly 2,000 kilometers and triggered a global pandemic.

In addition, the institute allegedly performed genetic manipulations on similar viruses for many years with the aim of making them more contagious, dangerous, and deadly for humans, in accordance with numerous publications in the scientific specialist literature.

Significant safety deficiency in the institute was detected even before the pandemic.

“The critical, science-based examination of the current pandemic’s origin question is of great importance because only on the basis of this knowledge can adequate precautions be taken to keep the probability of occurrence of similar pandemics as low as possible in the future,” said Wiesendanger.

He believed the current pandemic will keep us busy for many years because of its social and economic effects.

The study was completed in January 2021 and distributed within scientific circles where it was classified as extremely politically sensitive.

“This can no longer be a matter for a small group of scientists. It must urgently become the subject of public debate,” said Wiesendanger.

