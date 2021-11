DURHAM, North Carolina – Graduate student guard Sierra DaCosta tallied a team-high 16 points, but UNCW was unable to overcome a strong start by Duke as the Blue Devils handed the Seahawks an 87-45 setback in non-conference women’s basketball action at historic Cameron Indoor Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Seahawks, playing their first road game of the season, saw their record drop to 1-1. Duke, meanwhile, upped its record to 3-0.

– UNCWSports.com –