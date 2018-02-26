COASTAL CAROLINA UNIVERSITY AWARDS HONORARY DOCTORATE TO REV. DR. COVIA L. STANLEY

The Whittemore Community Magazine extends maximum congratulations to The Reverend Dr. Covia L. Stanley for being the recipient of an honorary Doctor of Science degree from Coastal Carolina University (CCU) on December 15, 2017. The award was part of the CCU Fall 2017 Commencement exercises held at the HTC Center on campus.

Rev. Stanley is Pastor of Mt. Calvary No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church in Conway and is Moderator of the Kingston Lake Missionary Baptist Association. He has served coastal South Carolina as a physician and a minister for the past 20 years. A native of Brunswick County, N.C., Stanley was valedictorian of his class aT Union High School in Shallotte, N.C. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology/chemistry from N.C. Central University in Durham; a master’s degree in parasitology from North Carolina Central University; and a medical degree from the University of Buffalo. He trained in 0B/ GYN for his residency at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine at Chapel Hill.

Stanley also earned a Master of Divinity degree from Virginia Union University. He worked as a medical technologist at Duke University Medical Center prior to medical school and as an OB/GYN clinician for the Virginia Department of Health in Richmond, where he worked with then City Councilman Tim Kaine on a number of community service initiative relating to criminal domestic violence, juvenile justice and other issues. Stanley is also a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserves Medical Services Corps (OB/GYN). In 1998, Stanley was named the medical director of Region 6 (Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg counties) of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Since retiring from this position in 2013, he has served as staff physician for the S. C. Department of Mental Health.

He is the recipient of many honors, including the James A. Hayne Award, the highest honor for public health in South Carolina. Other awards include the following:

Personalities of the South, 1982

National Health Services Corps, 1987

Alpha Phi Alpha Achievement Award, 1996

Recognition Award for Contributions in Health Care, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Mid-Atlantic Region, 1996

International Who’s Who of Professionals — 1997 Edition

Who’s Who in Medicine and Health Care Millennium (2000) Edition, 2004

Who’s Who in America, 2001

Who’s Who in the World, 2002

Elouise J. Davis Service Award, Spiritual and Medical Services Rendered, Conway Chapter of NAACP 2000 and 2008

Concerned Citizens Operation Reach Out of Stanley Horry County -August 25, 2007

RESOLUTION, S. C. Senate -August 25, 2007

RESOLUTION, S. C. House of Representatives -August 25, 2007

RESOLUTION, Horry County Council -August 25, 2007

RESOLUTION, City of Loris, S. C. -August 25, 2007

Champions for Children, Horry Georgetown Technical College, October 26, 2007

NACCHO Recognition Award Chairman of MCH Workgroup, Sept. 2008

Heroes in The Field Award, SC Chapter of March of Dimes, Sept. 2008

National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) Leadership Award, Memphis, Tenn. July, 2010

Scroll of Merit Award, highest award in the National Medical Association, July 27, 2013 in Toronto, Canada at the Annual National Medical Association Convention

James A. Hayne Award, the highest award in public health in South Carolina,

May 22, 2014 in Columbia, SC at the S. C Public Health Association Conference

Dr. Frank Avant Award, Countywide Community Development Corporation, Celebrating the Dream, Wilmington Convention Center, Wilmington, N. C, July 2, 2014

Humanitarian Award 2015, March 15, 2015. Silver Star Masonic Lodge #333Prince Hall Accepted Masons of South Carolina, Longs, South Carolina.

Dr. Stanley has been married to the former Ms. Lillian Chadwick of Durham, NC for 48 years. They have two sons, Covia L. Stanley, Il and Quentin C., one daughter-in-law, two granddaughters and one grandson.