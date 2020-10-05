Catholic Cardinal: Joe Biden’s Abortion Views Should Disqualify Him from Taking Communion

A conservative Roman Catholic cardinal says Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should not receive Holy Communion during Sunday Masses because his views on abortion are at sharp odds with Vatican teaching.

Cardinal Raymond Burke cited Biden’s long history of defending pro-choice positions, saying the former vice president should be excluded from receiving all Catholic sacraments. Burke’s comments came in an Aug. 31 interview with Catholic Action for Faith and Family founder Thomas McKenna, who records monthly one-on-one Q&A sessions with the prelate for his organization’s members.

“Certainly, he is not a Catholic in good standing, and he should not approach to receive Holy Communion,” Burke says of Biden in the video footage, obtained exclusively by Zenger News.

The cardinal said his comments about Biden were not meant to be an overtly political statement. But he also said voting for Biden while he remained pro-choice would be “ridiculous.”

“I don’t intend to get involved in the recommending any candidate for office, but simply to state that a Catholic may not support abortion in any shape or form,” he said, “because it is one of the most grievous sins against human life, and has always been considered to be intrinsically evil. And therefore to support the act is a mortal sin.”

“I don’t know why Catholics who are involved in politics can’t get this straight in their heads,” said Burke.

Biden campaign spokesmen TJ Ducklo and Andrew Bates did not respond to requests for comment.

Communion is a sacred ritual observed in every Catholic Mass in which worshipers receive a small wafer of bread and a sip of wine, which they believe have been transformed into the body and blood of Jesus Christ. To Catholics, the acts of eating and drinking during Mass initiate a mystical and spiritual union with Jesus.

Pope Francis reaffirmed in 2013 that politicians “cannot receive Holy Communion and at the same time act with deeds or words against the commandments, particularly when abortion, euthanasia, and other grave crimes against life and family are encouraged.” His predecessor Pope Benedict XVI first issued that statement in 2007.