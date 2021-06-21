Burden Of Caring For Nodding Syndrome Patients Take Toll On Families In Northern Uganda

GULU, Uganda — Over two years, from 2015 to 2017, Castro Odur, 68, lost three of his five children to Nodding syndrome. This mysterious ailment has plagued villages in rural northern Uganda since early 2000.

“There is nothing worse than losing three children in a row to the same condition because you are unable to afford medical care for them,” Oduor, a farmer from Labworomor village, Labongo-Akwang sub-county, northern Uganda, told Zenger News.

He said his children — a girl and two boys — contracted the disease in 2003. They were debilitated due to malnutrition-related complications.

Nodding syndrome is a neurological condition whose cause is unknown.

The condition affects children between 5-15 years, causing progressive cognitive dysfunction, neurological deterioration, stunted growth, and a characteristic nodding of the head, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No definitive cause of the disease has been found. Still, research suggests that black flies play a role in transmitting an agent that directly or indirectly causes the Nodding syndrome and other forms of epilepsy in rural parts of northern Uganda, South Sudan, and Tanzania near rivers.

In northern Uganda, the Nodding disease and epilepsy epidemic started around 2000, but new cases declined since 2008, and none has been recorded since 2015.

The disease deformed Michael Odur’s two boys in 2005. Unfortunately, one of them passed away in 2019, aged 23, after 15 years of suffering.

“My son died after a harrowing experience. The one who is still alive, now aged 23, is also in great pain,” Odur, 54, a farmer from Labworomor village, told Zenger News.

Eric Ogware, 22, was the latest victim of the mysterious disease in Tumangu parish.

His body was found by a herdsman in April 2021, in a village stream where he had gone to bathe before he suffered seizures, about two kilometers (1.2 miles) away from home.

“Such patients are challenging to monitor and care for,” Benson Ocan, 26, the deceased’s brother, told Zenger News.