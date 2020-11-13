AURORA, Colo.— — A hooded suspect armed with a handgun entered a convenience store in the Denver suburb of Aurora, Colorado, and shot the clerk while fleeing the scene.
The crime took place at the PJ Mart at 980 S. Peoria St. on Nov. 2 at 9:45 a.m.
Police tweeted a description as a white or Hispanic male, 5’07”-5’09” tall, 130-145 lbs., wearing a gray hoodie, dark pants and a dark beanie. He appears to be wearing a hat with orange lettering under the hoodie.
The video shows the man with a drink approaching the cash register and pulling a gun on the clerk. The clerk then grabs his gun, goes around the counter, and confronts the armed man.
The suspect falls to the ground, acting as if he is surrendering. As the clerk approaches, the assailant suddenly gets up, heads to the exit and turns to blast a few shots at the clerk before fleeing.
The clerk can be seen falling at the entrance after impact. His medical condition is unknown, but he did survive the shooting.
Police are offering a reward of $2,000 for information that will identify the suspect and lead to his arrest.
Aurora has seen a significant spike in violent crimes between 2019 and 2020. While robberies were up 31%, murders jumped 72.2% and assaults increased 34%
(Edited by Fern Siegel and Matthew Hall)
The post Bullets Fly During Convenience Store Robbery appeared first on Zenger News.