BROADCASTER, PUBLISHER, JIM ROUSE DIES

jim-rouseGREENVILLE—Jim Rouse, a pioneer of radio for African-American voices in Eastern Carolina, has died.

Jim Rouse who started the first black-owned newspaper, “The Minority Voice”, and WOOW, Joy Radio 1340 AM in Greenville, NC, passed away on Sunday.

Rouse started the gospel radio station in 1987 and in the 1990s he founded the newspaper, along with WTOW in Washington. Through both mediums, he created a platform to discuss issues in the minority community and a place to tell those stories.

Throughout the years, Rouse received countless awards from churches and organizations for his contributions to the community and  was a member of the North Carolina Black Publishers Association.

Family members say he died Sunday afternoon at his home, and that Rouse suffered from Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, and had diabetes.

A viewing is scheduled for Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Progressive Freewill Baptist Church, Greenville, NC.   The funeral service will b e held on Friday at noon at Community Christian Church, 1104 N. Memorial Drive in Greenville.

Family contact:  c/o Mrs. Kay Rouse, 853 Olivia Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.

 

