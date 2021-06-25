British Grand Prix To Be Staged In Front Of Full Capacity Crowd In July

LONDON — Silverstone and Formula One on June 24 announced a packed crowd at this year’s British Grand Prix after the event was included in the United Kingdom Government’s event research program.

Ticket holders will be asked for either proof of a negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours of arrival at Silverstone or proof of complete vaccination, the second dose having been received at least 14 days before the first day of attending the British Grand Prix, according to a statement.

“It is fantastic news that Silverstone will be a full capacity event, and it will be an incredible weekend with hundreds of thousands of fans being there to see our first ever Sprint event on a Saturday and the main event on Sunday,” Stefano Domenicali, president and chief executive of Formula 1, said in a statement.

“I want to express my huge appreciation to The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Secretaries of State, Oliver Dowden and Michael Gove, and Silverstone’ Managing Director, Stuart Pringle, for their tireless work to achieve this great outcome. All the drivers and the teams are hugely looking forward to Silverstone, and we can’t wait to be there in July,” he said.