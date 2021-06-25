British Grand Prix To Be Staged In Front Of Full Capacity Crowd In July

LONDON — Silverstone and Formula One on June 24 announced a packed crowd at this year’s British Grand Prix after the event was included in the United Kingdom Government’s event research program.
Ticket holders will be asked for either proof of a negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours of arrival at Silverstone or proof of complete vaccination, the second dose having been received at least 14 days before the first day of attending the British Grand Prix, according to a statement.
“It is fantastic news that Silverstone will be a full capacity event, and it will be an incredible weekend with hundreds of thousands of fans being there to see our first ever Sprint event on a Saturday and the main event on Sunday,” Stefano Domenicali, president and chief executive of Formula 1, said in a statement.
“I want to express my huge appreciation to The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Secretaries of State, Oliver Dowden and Michael Gove, and Silverstone’ Managing Director, Stuart Pringle, for their tireless work to achieve this great outcome. All the drivers and the teams are hugely looking forward to Silverstone, and we can’t wait to be there in July,” he said.
“This is something we have all been working towards for months, and I cannot wait to welcome a full capacity crowd back to Silverstone this July,” Stuart Pringle, managing director of Silverstone, said.
“Many of our fans rolled their tickets over from 2020, but they are now well-placed to enjoy what is sure to be one of the highlights of the summer.”
“My thanks go to the Culture Secretary and his team at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport for their tireless efforts on behalf of the sports sector, but also the Prime Minister, Michael Gove, and the teams in No.10 and the Cabinet Office for recognizing what an amazing, safe opportunity the British Grand Prix offers to show the world how Britain has dragged itself back on track following the fight against the pandemic,” Pringle said.
The Royal Automobile Club organizes the British Grand Prix and has been conducted yearly since 1948. It has been a round of the FIA Formula One World Championship every year since 1950. It was first hosted in 1926 as a one-time event, and from 1948 it started as an annual event.
The British Grand Prix is now hosted at the Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire, England, near the community of Silverstone. Since the initial season in 1950, the race has been staged as a World Championship event 70 times.
Silverstone said it will now work closely with experts and particularly the Director of Public Health in Northamptonshire on the specific conditions of entry that will enable the event to operate safely. They will be announcing these details to ticket holders soon.
