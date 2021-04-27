Bridge-top Anzac Event Pulls Heartstrings In Sydney 

SYDNEY — At the top of the Sydney Harbor Bridge, Royal Australian Navy Lieutenant Danielle Couch stood still in the cold, watched the Anzac Day sunrise, and listened to the Australian flag flap in the breeze.

The 28-year-old Royal Australian Navy principal warfare officer was one of the lucky few to commemorate Anzac Day at the apex of The Coathanger — 134m above the water.

“It was incredible — such an iconic landmark of Australia, and during the silence period, we got to listen to just the sound of the flag blowing in the wind, which I found particularly moving,” she said.

“The silence I find is the most moving part because it would’ve been very silent before they landed there (at Gallipoli) 106 years ago. A good time to go through what you think they might’ve been going through.”

Lt Couch and Royal Australian Navy colleague Emma Burr won a Returned and Services League New South Wales giveaway to scale the bridge, having made their pitch in writing for a spot at the dawn service.

Lt Couch, in her submission, outlined her wish to commemorate the day alongside her husband and best friend, both in military service.

While her close mate — a Royal New Zealand Navy member — couldn’t make it, Lt Couch shared an April 25 special moment with her Royal Australian Navy-enlisted partner.