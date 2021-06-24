Brazil’s Environment Minister Steps Down Amid Probe Into Illegal Logging In Amazon

SAO PAULO — Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles resigned on June 23 — weeks after federal police targeted him to investigate alleged illegal logging in the Amazon rainforest.

Salles, who environmental activists around the world have widely criticized over rising deforestation under his watch, will be replaced by Joaquim Alvaro Pereira Leite, an official previously in charge of monitoring the Amazon.

Salles is being investigated on whether he obstructed police investigations into the illegal logging and selling of wood.

“I understand that Brazil throughout this year and next on the international stage and also in the national agenda needs to have a strong union of interests,” Salles told reporters in Brasilia.

“So that this can be done in the most serene manner possible, I submitted my resignation.”

The outgoing minister had led efforts to persuade the United States to pay the South American country $1 billion to help it combat deforestation and finance sustainable development in the region.

Last month, federal police raided properties linked to Salles as part of a wide-ranging probe into alleged illegal chopping of trees for export.

The Brazilian Supreme Court also green-lit a criminal investigation.

Salles maintained that the accusations against him are unfounded.

“The departure of Ricardo Salles is a victory for society, but it is still a partial victory; we know that he was the operator of Bolsonaro’s nefarious and anti-environmental policy,” tweeted Marina Silva, a former Brazilian presidential candidate and environmental activist.

“We continue in the fight.”

During a Cabinet meeting in May 2020, Salles was recorded saying that the global distraction brought by the Covid-19 pandemic—which has killed more than 507,000 of his countrymen— presented the government the perfect opportunity to relax or ignore tough environmental laws.