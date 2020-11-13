Body Of Man Missing For Over A Year Found Buried In Spain

MURCIA, Spain— — Police in Spain have arrested three suspects after discovering the body of a man reported missing last year.

Friends and family of 35-year-old Jose Alonso Marin, who went by the alias El Rosao, reported him as missing in June 2019 in Moratalla, a town in the Murcia region. The Spanish National Police located Marin’s body on Nov. 10 after linking suspected drug traffickers to his disappearance.

While investigating a drug trafficking ring, authorities found evidence tying two members to Marin. Police then opened a macro-investigation on Nov. 5 and determined the pair paid the third suspect to dispose of the victim’s car. Officers later found the man had scrapped the vehicle and hid its parts in the walls of his own home.