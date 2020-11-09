Bar Hopping? Try The Hair Of The Robo Dog

SEVILLE, Spain—A robotic dog serves drinks to customers at a bar in Seville, Spain, in a test is to see how successfully it interacts with humans.

The robotic dog, created by Macco Robotics, walks to clients sitting in outdoor terraces as curious locals watch. Others filmed the experience Oct 31. At one point in the footage, the robot engages in various maneuvers to accomplish its mission.

The company is studying the dog’s interaction with people as it serves drinks, but is also determining how well the metallic canine performs additional jobs, said Macco Robotics CEO Victor Martin.

Due to the pandemic, the robot has been tested disinfecting schools and sports facilities. It’s also able to offer surveillance in streets