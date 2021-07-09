Australia To Get One Million Pfizer A Week

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia will soon have access to up to one million doses of Pfizer vaccines per week, with supplies of the jab set to triple.

The country currently has between 300,000 and 350,000 Pfizer vaccines doses a week to administer.

That will jump to one million a week in the second half of July.

In August, Australia will receive 4.5 million doses of Pfizer vaccines, which is significantly more than first anticipated.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is confident the extra Pfizer supplies will give the troubled vaccine rollout a shot in the arm.

“To put it in perspective, in the month of June we had 1.7 million Pfizer doses, this month we’ll have 2.8 million and in August 4.5 million — that’s what’s been outlined to us,” Morrison said.

He believes the vaccine rollout can be completed by Christmas.

“We are just a whisker of one million doses being administered every single week and at that pace we get this job done,” Morrison told said on July 9.

However, these 4.5 million Pfizer vaccines are not “extra” doses, in fact, they are just arriving a month sooner than expected. The American drugmaker in a statement said it was committed to delivering the 40 million doses in 2021 that it was contracted to provide.

“The total number of 40 million doses we are contracted to deliver to Australia over 2021 has not changed. We continue to work closely with the government to support the ramp-up of their rollout program,” Pfizer said.