Apple’s IPhone 13 To Have Improved, Larger Camera 

WASHINGTON — The launch of Apple’s next iPhone series is a few months away, and it will be called iPhone 13 despite rumors that the iPhone maker could skip the number 13 and come up with a new name for its smartphone.

There were a lot of speculations that Apple might name its next flagship phone differently, perhaps due to the connotations of the number 13, which is considered to be an unlucky number in some cultures.

The current iPhone naming scheme is only two generations old. Prior to iPhone 11, there was iPhone X, and so speculations were high that Apple might stray from this path of nomenclatures for its new series.

As per media reports, supply chain sources said the naming scheme would be the same as last year, with Apple launching four new models: the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, the 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the 5.4-inch iPhone mini.

The report also claimed that Foxconn would be producing all the iPhone 13 Pro Max devices, 68 percent of the iPhone 13 devices, and about 60 percent of the iPhone 13 Pro devices, with the rest being built by Luxshare .

iPhone assembler Pegatron , meanwhile, is exclusively building the iPhone 13 mini after Apple put the Taiwan-based firm on probation last year for labor violations.

The iPhone 13 is widely expected to be a fairly small upgrade compared to the iPhone 12, with a near-identical design, and the same screen sizes, though some new models are expected to feature 120Hz displays.

Other potential improvements include faster processors, more storage options, a bigger battery, and an improved ultra-wide camera.

The iPhone 13 is also rumored to come with an always-on display. The always-on display will only show the time, battery percentage, and incoming notifications.

The upcoming smartphone is said to preserve the design philosophy of the recent iPhones and could come with a smaller, taller notch, with the earpiece getting shifted into the bezel area.

Leading Tech Analyst Max Weinbach recently released a video talking about the latest updates in Apple iPhone 13.

As for the color, two new color variants for the iPhone 13 are being speculated. One could be rose pink, and the other could be a black color that is expected to be darker than the space grey of the Apple iPads. None of this is likely to be officially confirmed until the iPhone 13 series launch, which is speculated to take place in September.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Edited by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan and Praveen Pramod Tewari)