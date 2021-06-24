Anya Taylor-Joy Said She Felt ‘Devastated’ When She Watched Her Performance In ‘The Witch’

WASHINGTON — Golden Globe-winning actor Anya Taylor-Joy, who became a household name after her performance in ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ revealed that there was a time when she thought her acting days were numbered just after they had begun.

The 25-year-old actor recalled feeling “devastated” while watching ‘The Witch,’ which marked her film debut shortly before an audience screening.

“I thought I’d never work again; I still get shivers thinking about it,” said Taylor-Joy.

“It was just the worst feeling of, ‘I have let down the people I love most in the world. I didn’t do it right.”

Taylor-Joy further added, “And I’m quite verbose — I like to talk, I like to communicate. I did not talk; I just cried. I couldn’t handle seeing my face that large.”