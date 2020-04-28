Many in the African dance world are mourning the passing of Rose Marie Guiraud, founder of EDEC (School of Dance and Cultural Exchange in Cote d’Ivoire). Rose Marie, who had many strings to her bow, had a distinguished reputation in the arts.

Actress, choreographer, singer, playwright, writer, she introduced generations of young Africans to dance.

A native of Oyably in western Côte d’Ivoire, she was a pioneer of traditional dance in Côte d’Ivoire.

Born on Sept. 10, 1944, Marie Rose Guiraud was introduced to dance at an early age. At the age of 4, she began her artistic career as a spiritual dancer and traditional African singer.

A graduate of the Royal Conservatory of Liège in Belgium, Rose Marie is the founder of several social and charitable institutions, including the dance companies “Les Guirivoires” and “Les Guirettes” in Ivory Coast.