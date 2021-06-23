A countdown clock for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games is seen at night at Tokyo Station on the day marking 30 days to go until the Olympic games, on June 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Today marks one month to go until the start of the postponed Tokyo Olympics. With the Games delayed by one year because of Covid-19, concern continues to linger around the safety of holding such a huge event while much of the world remains in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images)

