A CHILD LEADS THEM

SPECIAL TO THE WILMINGTON JOURNAL

Ms. Dorcas Fulton and her seven year old son, Jaheim, were talking one day, and he reminded her of how the children affected by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma no longer have toys with which to play. Jaheim then decided that, instead of getting toys for Christmas, he would rather gather new, unwrapped toys for the children affected by these storms.

With the support of his home church, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church here in Wilmington, Jaheim’s vision was realized. On Sunday, December 17, Jaheim’s church family shared a moment of celebration, recognizing Jaheim’s unselfish deed.

Donations were shipped to All Saints Episcopal Church in care of Jennifer Wickham, the Bishop Deputy for Disaster Recovery West Texas.

St. Mark’s thanks everyone for supporting Jaheim’s community effort and prays that these gifts are a blessing to the children.