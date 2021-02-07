65-year-old woman rescued by US Coast Guard from a container near US-Canada border

STRAIT OF JUAN DA FUCA — The United States Coast Guard carried out an emergency evacuation of a sick woman. She was airlifted from an aground vessel between Canada and the United States, on Jan. 30

The watchstanders – whose job is to have an eye on the ship — at Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound command center received a call from the ship’s health insurance provider at 11:30 in the morning. The caller informed that a 65-year-old woman aboard the vessel needed medical attention, stated a media release by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The woman, aged 65, was found unconscious and required urgent medical attention. She was on board the Matson Kodiak that was traveling on the Strait of Juan de Fuca which includes part of the international boundary between Canada and the United States. It is the access route to the Pacific Ocean from Puget Sound and the Strait of Georgia.