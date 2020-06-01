2020 Genesis G90 RWD 3.3T

By Frank S. Washington

DETROIT – It is something when you can say that a $73K car is a bargain. But that is the truth when we are talking about the 2020 Genesis G90 full size sedan. In a nutshell this is a baby limousine outfitted so that you can chauffer yourself around.

It was a big car, over 200 inches in overall length, that did not drive big. We had the 3.3-liter V6 that made 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque. The engine was mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

This rear-wheel drive G90 got 17 mpg in the city, 25 mpg on the highway and 20 mpg combined. We were somewhat surprised when first got in the car and found that it had a range of almost 500 miles. We looked at the specs and found that the G90 with the 3.3-liter turbo had a fuel capacity of almost 22 gallons. That is just what you need for really long cruises.

Everything about this car said limousine. We got in the back seat and found a small control center in the tip of the armrest. It housed the climate controls; you could move the front passenger seat forward or backward and tilt the seat back.

The rear seats were heated, there were audio controls for the FM and AM radio, satellite radio and media.

We found the power sun screens for the side windows as well as the back window particularly limoesque. There were 19-inch wheels with covers that mimicked some well-known British super luxury cars. And there was a power trunk-lid.

Of course, in a full-size sedan there was loads of legroom as well as plenty of headroom in the back; it goes without saying. There were two 12V plugs in the back, but you really could not see out of the moonroof. The G90 was a big car and the moonroof was small and that far forward, that was one of two complaints we had. A panoramic roof suits this car far better.

We got into the front of the car with its heated and cooled seats. A litmus test of true luxury are the headrests, they were power on the G90, as they should have been.

The infotainment screen was deeply embedded at the top of the wide dash. When the car was turned off it was difficult to tell that it was there. The interior was flush with black perforated leather, stitching and piping around the seats.

The G90 had analogue instruments as well as an analogue clock in the middle of the center vent just below the infotainment screen. That screen would and did split into three sections. One for the map, the middle for the audio and the far right for the climate controls. There was also head-up display.

Driving the Genesis G90 was effortless. Though it was a big car, it did not drive big. Because full torque kicked in at a low 1,300 rpm, the car was as quick as it was powerful.

Although it was full sized, the Genesis G90 stayed level in the curves and there was no dipping or yaw in the suspension. Except for the roof and doors, every exterior body panel had been replaced or changed for 2020.

The Crest Grille, the Genesis signature, was flanked by quad head lamps. In the rear, the themed quad lamps wrapped around from corner to corner. The license plate frame was placed as low as possible to accentuate the low and wide stance.

The interior design was dominated by expansive horizontal surfaces including the ventilation system and the audio controls. There were premium materials like the authentic chrome plated switches, a premium leather wrapped center console and the open-pore wood trim.

Our G90 had active noise cancellation, an adaptive control suspension that provided us that super smooth ride by preventing real time vibration. The system had electronic damping control.

The sedan had the usual bells and whistles: blind side alert, collision warnings fore and aft, adaptive cruise control, rearview camera, satellite radio and voice control. But it also had two different systems to help keep the G90 in the middle of the lane. And what Genesis is branding as Safe Exit Assist alerts a driver and passengers when an object is approaching an opening door.

There was much much more. But we will end with this: for $73,195, the 2020 Genesis G90 3.3T with the premium package is a bargain.

Frank S. Washington is editor of AboutThatCar.com