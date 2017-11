1898 Massacre Program – Rep. Rodney Moore Reviewed by Momizat on Nov 17 . (c)2017 CashWorks HD Productions. All rights reserved. From the Nov. 11, 2017 1898 Massacre Observance Program at Mt Olive A.M.E. Church, Wilmington, NC. Sponso (c)2017 CashWorks HD Productions. All rights reserved. From the Nov. 11, 2017 1898 Massacre Observance Program at Mt Olive A.M.E. Church, Wilmington, NC. Sponso Rating: 0