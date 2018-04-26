100th BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION TAKES PLACE

Mrs. Kathryn B. Ennett became a centurion on March 27, 2018. A private family celebration took place on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at her residence which was filled with beautiful flowers, cards, balloons and a 100th “Happy Birthday” banner. Great Big Band music along with humorous reminiscences added to the occasion. Certificates of recognition and congratulations were received from Gov. Roy Cooper, and Mayor Bill Saffo. Kathryn, widow of the late Lawrence T. Ennett, is the beloved mother of six children, grandmother of eleven, great-grandmother of fifteen and great-great grandmother of two.

On Monday afternoon, March 26th, Kathryn received a special birthday blessing and anointing of the sick from Fr. Bob Kus, pastor of the Basilica Shrine of St. Mary, where she was a faithful and active member until her health declined.

On Tuesday afternoon, March 27th, Kathryn welcomed extended family and a few friends to her home for a birthday repast. Special memories of bygone years were recalled with ease.

Belatedly, on April 9th, Kathryn was recognized by Al Roker of the Today Show as a Smucker’s 100th birthday celebrant.

Over three decades, Kathryn has received many awards and certificates for her unselfish volunteer service to her community. She has been recognized by the Winston-Salem University Alumni Chapter, Wilmington NC, the YWCA Women of Achievement, the Wilmington Chapter Las Amigas Inc., the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, the Cape Fear Museum of History and Science, and others. Recently, her name was placed for consideration to receive NC Governor’s highest award, “The Order of the Long Leaf Pine”.

We, the family of Mrs. Kathryn B. Ennett are overjoyed and blessed by God’s gift of her life and love.